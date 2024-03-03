LSU Caps Regular Season With 21-Point Win Over Kentucky

Kim Mulkey’s third regular season as head coach of LSU (26-4, 13-3) officially wrapped up Sunday afternoon as her Tigers beat Kentucky 77-56 on Senior Day.

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese were both honored as part of the senior day festivities, though it should be noted both players do have eligibility remaining if they desire to come back for another season. Shaq and Alexis Morris were both back in the PMAC and showed love to Bayou Barbie and HVL.

The Stuff Of Legends pic.twitter.com/vNuHsq0iKZ — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2024

.@AlexisMorrisWBB came with gifts for Angel and Hailey from the @Globies pic.twitter.com/CW5oSudxox — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2024

Reese recorded her 20th double-double of the season with a team-leading 22 points and 14 rebounds. Van Lith had 15 points. Flau’Jae Johnson did a little bit of everything with 21 points, four steals, and four assists, while Aneesah Morrow had her own double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Star freshman guard Mikaylah Williams did not dress Sunday and was seen wearing a walking boot. The team called it “precautionary” and she’s not expected to miss any of the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Despite the margin, Kentucky gave LSU all it could handle in the first half. Kentucky ended the first half on a 13-2 run, in which LSU missed nine of its final 10 shots. The Tigers were held scoreless for 3:28.

Whatever shooting woes LSU had in late in the first half would not carry over into the second, as LSU hit 12 of 16 shots in the third quarter and scored 27 points in the third quarter. Leading by 15 points in the fourth quarter, LSU put the game away thanks to a 13-0 run.

Now we turn our attention to the postseason. LSU will head to Greenville for the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Tigers will play Friday evening at 5:00 and that game will be on SEC Network. They will play the winner of No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn.