LSU advances to Elite Eight after convincing 78-69 victory over UCLA

No. 3 seed LSU advances to the Elite Eight after its 78-79 victory over No.2 seed UCLA at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

After trailing 67-64 with just under three minutes of regulation, LSU went on a 14-2 run to close the game to survive and advance to the Elite Eight. LSU will advance to its 10th Elite Eight in program history as it will face No. 1 Iowa in a rematch of the 2023 national championship game on Monday at 6:15 p.m. CT inside MVP Arena. The winner will secure its spot at the Final Four in Cleveland next week.

LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson had a fantastic performance as her efficient scoring paved the way for LSU. Johnson scored 24 points on 7-11 from the field, 2-2 from deep, and 8-10 from the foul line. She also added 12 rebounds, which gave Johnson her second double-double of the season.

Angel Reese also had a big game as she recorded her 26th double-double of the season by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Reese successfully made 6 out of 7 free throws before fouling out towards the end of the fourth quarter. Throughout the game, Reese primarily faced off against UCLA’s 6-7 player, Lauren Betts. Remarkably, this marked Reese’s eighth consecutive double-double in the NCAA Tournament.

“I feel like my whole life, I’ve been hooping a whole long time,” Johnson said. “This is just a bigger stage for me, and just give all the glory to God and working. That’s it.”

Angel Reese earned her 26th double-double of the year after scoring 16 points and hauling in 11 boards. Reese went 6-7 from the foul line before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Reese was matched up with the Bruin’s 6-7 Lauren Betts for most of the night. For Reese it was her eighth straight double-double in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve gelled together all year,” Reese said. “Some nights it’s me, some nights it’s Neese, some nights it’s Flau’Jae. It’s so many different players on any given night, and people don’t realize that. Like we have a purpose, and our purpose is to get to the championship, and we don’t care who scores. I didn’t lose confidence in my team. I knew they were going to come out and continue to do what they do because we have great players on our team”

Johnson and Reese combined to contribute 40 points out of the team’s total of 78, as well as securing 23 rebounds out of 38 for the Tigers.

Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams both reached double figures, scoring 17 and 12 points respectively. Their impactful performance came notably in the second quarter when LSU was trailing and needed a scoring boost to halt UCLA’s comeback.

Betts, Londynn Jones, and Gabriela Jaquez all put up 14 points each for the Bruins, showcasing a well-distributed offensive effort. Betts excelled in rebounding, grabbing a total of 17 boards, while Jones led in three-pointers with 4 made shots. KiKi Rice also contributed 13 points for UCLA before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Johnson initiated LSU’s first lead of the game with consecutive three-pointers, putting LSU ahead 8-7 before the initial media timeout. Betts was instrumental for the Bruins, scoring 5 points in the first 5 minutes while contending with Reese in the paint. LSU predominantly found scoring opportunities from outside shots by Johnson and a pull-up jumper from Williams. Johnson further extended her scoring streak with two free throws, tallying 8 consecutive points for the Tigers. Despite LSU’s efforts to maintain their narrow lead, the Bruins orchestrated a 6-0 run, reclaiming a one-point lead with 1:30 left in the quarter. The quarter concluded tied at 15 after Van Lith’s successful free throw.

Reese’s steal and subsequent layup regained the lead for LSU at the start of the second quarter. Jaquez’s three-pointer edged the Bruins ahead 18-17. With just under 7 minutes remaining, LSU’s strong 6-0 run prompted a timeout from UCLA, culminating in Johnson reaching double figures with a spin-move finish. Despite UCLA’s Rice initially struggling, she managed to score 2 consecutive field goals, narrowing the gap. LSU surged to a 10-point lead, but a three-pointer from Jones closed the half with a score of 34-27 in favor of LSU.

LSU dominated the second quarter, shooting 57.1% from the field and outscoring UCLA 19-12. Conversely, UCLA struggled, only making 4 out of 14 attempted shots. Although LSU was outrebounded in the first half, they still managed to maintain a lead with 5 lead changes and their largest lead being 10 points.

At the beginning of the third quarter, both teams scored 10 points each, allowing LSU to retain a 7-point lead. UCLA found success both inside and outside the arc, while LSU’s offensive focus remained on mid-range shots. However, an 8-0 run from UCLA after the break propelled them to their first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter. UCLA’s three-point shooting ignited their offense, tying the game at 48 heading into the final quarter after Reese’s free throws.

UCLA opened the fourth quarter with a quick three-pointer, gaining a 3-point lead. Despite back-and-forth scoring, LSU managed to stay within striking distance. Williams’ steal led to a crucial basket, putting LSU ahead by 1 with 7:48 remaining. UCLA responded with a three-pointer from Osborne, reclaiming the lead. Williams continued to be impactful, tying the game at 58. Despite LSU trailing for most of the quarter, timely free throws from Reese and Johnson helped them secure a lead. LSU maintained their advantage, converting free throws down the stretch to secure the victory with a final score of 78-69.