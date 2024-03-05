Angel Reese and Mikaylah Williams Named SEC Players of the Year

Now that the regular season has come to a close, the SEC released its end of year honors for women’s basketball, and LSU was once again a big winner.

Angel Reese was named the conference’s player of the year and Mikaylah Williams was named the SEC’s freshman of the year. It’s the second year in a row a Tiger was named the SEC’s freshman of the year; Flau’Jae Johnson won the honor last season.

Per LSU, it’s the first time a school has won both player of the year and freshman of the year honors since South Carolina did it in 2015.

It’s an especially well-deserved honor for Reese who arguably should have won the award last season. Reese leads the SEC in scoring (19.1 points per game) and rebounding (13 per game) and has 20 double-doubles. Reese was also named First-Team All-SEC and on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Williams is the fifth Tiger to win freshman of the year joining Johnson last season, DeTrina White (1999), Seimone Augustus (2003), and LaSondra Barrett (2009). She’s one of the top scorers in the SEC with 14.9 points per game; she also averages five rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Johnson was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman team.

Reese and Williams weren’t the only Tigers to be recognized by the SEC. Flau’Jae Johnson landed on the SEC’s Second-Team, Aneesah Morrow joined Reese on the First Team, and Aalyah Del Rosario joined Williams on the freshman team. Morrow is sixth in the SEC in scoring (16.7) and fifth in rebounding (10.0) and her 18 double-doubles is seventh in the NCAA. Johnson is averaging 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game.