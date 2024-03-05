NFLSU: Draft Combine Recap

The 2024 NFL Combine wrapped up over the weekend and the former Tigers who made the trip up to Indy represented LSU well.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers will most likely be the first two Tigers taken in April’s draft, but neither player worked out for scouts. They will instead work out for scouts in Baton Rouge at LSU’s Pro Day on March 27.

Daniels and Nabers may not have worked out, but they did interview with teams and their medicals came back clean. In my unprofessional opinion, the interviews and medicals are what’s most important. If NFL coaches, GMs, and scouts need to see either Jayden or Malik do football things might I suggest going on YouTube?

Daniels is projected to go as high as second overall to Washington, while Nabers almost definitely goes somewhere in the top-10. I’ve seen Nabers projected in a couple of different spots: 5th overall to the Chargers, 6th to the Giants, or as low as 9th to Chicago.

Daniels and Nabers may not have competed in Indy, but Brian Thomas did and if there was any doubt about him going in the first round, he eliminated that thanks to a 4.34 40-yard dash.

His 40-time was the second fastest among receivers and third fastest overall. He also posted a 10-yard split time of 1.50 which was the seventh fastest time among all players, and third for his position group. The question isn’t will Brian Thomas be a first round pick, it’s how high will he go and it seems like the answer will be somewhere in the top-20.

Thomas wasn’t the only Tiger to have a strong showing in Indy. Mekhi Wingo had the second-fastest 40 time among defensive tackles (4.85), best 10-yard split (1.64) and was even top-five in vertical leap (31.5 inches). Fellow Tiger defensive tackle Maason Smith was top-five in the three-cone drill (7.62/2nd) and 20-yard shuttle (4.69/5th), and was top-10 in 40-yard dash (5.01/8th) and 10-yard split (1.75/Tied-10th). Jordan Jefferson also had a strong showing at the combine. And I mean “strong” quite literally, he had the second highest bench press among all players with 34 reps of 225 pounds. Now, 34 reps of 225 pounds is a light day for me personally but I’m sure Jefferson did his best.

Wingo and Smith’s draft stocks are both kind of all over the place. Wingo is projected as high as a top-60 pick and as low as a top-100 pick, while Smith’s ceiling is a top-100 pick while his floor is in the 130s.

LSU’s Pro Day will be held on March 27, and the NFL Draft begins on April 25.