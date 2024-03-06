What to Watch For: Spring Practices

Year three of the Brian Kelly era at LSU is officially underway as the Tigers opened up spring practices Tuesday.

LSU’s first of 15 spring practices began Tuesday. The Tigers will practice two more times this week (March 7 and 8) before taking a week off as LSU observes spring break. The Tigers will be back on the field for March 19 and 21-23; the third week of practices will run March 26 and 28.

Spring practices will extend into April. The Tigers will be on the practice field April 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, and will practices culminate with the annual National L Club Spring Game on April 13 in Tiger Stadium.

We’ll likely have more of that sweet, sweet #content in the coming weeks, but for now here’s what we’re looking for as the 2024 Tigers take the practice field.

Garrett Nussmeier: QB1

We got a glimpse of what Garrett Nussmeier: starting LSU quarterback looks like as Nuss started the Outback ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. What’s more, Nussmeier got all the first-team reps in the bowl practices leading up to the Wisconsin game. How does that carry over into spring?

Two years ago Brian Kelly brought in Jayden Daniels even though Myles Brennan had been on the roster for several years. Will history repeat itself in 2024 with AJ Swann transferring in from Vanderbilt? Remember, Swann actually has more experience than Nussmeier and has done something Nuss has yet to do: start an SEC game. Let me be perfectly clear: I expect Nussmeier to be LSU’s starting quarterback in 2024. And if he is (he will be) it’s because he earned the job, not because he waited his turn.

Meet the New Boss

What do you do when you waste a championship-worthy offense because you paired it with maybe the worst defense in school history? You clean House (pun intended). Brian Kelly replaced his entire defensive staff and brought in some of the biggest names in the coaching biz: Blake Baker was hired as the defensive coordinator, Bo Davis is the defensive line coach, Corey Raymond is returning as corners coach, Kevin Peoples will coach the edge rushes, and Jake Olsen will coach safeties. The football program spared no expense revamping it’s defensive staff, and these spring practices will be our first chance to see the return on this investment.

Next of Kin

Beckham and Landry

Chase and Jefferson

Nabers and Thomas

Who’s the next wide receiver tandem at LSU?

Going into 2024 LSU will have to replace 157 catches, 2,746 yards and 31 touchdowns. The duo of Thomas and Nabers accounted for 62 percent of LSU’s receiving yards, 55 percent of catches, and 70 percent of touchdowns. What I’m saying is there are stats to be had this fall, the question is who steps up and takes ‘em?

Kyren Lacy figures to be a big part of the offense in 2024 as he was a really good No. 3 option last fall though he struggled with drops. Does he have the consistency to be a No. 1? The staff loves Chris Hilton Jr. and he’s shown flashes over the past three seasons why he was so highly coveted coming out of Zachary. Is 2024 the year he finally puts it all together?

If the vets that were on the roster last season aren’t up for it, maybe the experience LSU’s bringing in from the portal are. Liberty’s CJ Daniels is taking a step up in competition, and former Mississippi State Bulldog/Louisiana native Zavion Thomas is transferring from within the conference.

They say spring is the season of renewal and growth right? Well which young guys are ready to take a bigger step? LSU’s trio of freshman receivers Shelton Sampson, Kyle Parker, and Khai Prean combined for zero (0) catches in 2023. If these guys want reps with the 1s or 2s come summer and fall camp it starts by showing their worth between now and the Spring Game.

...Line?

Bo Davis was poached from Texas and paid handsomely by LSU to get the Tiger defensive line back up to snuff and what he’s inheriting from a pure numbers perspective is pretty grim.

LSU will have to replace its top-three defensive tackles from last season’s team: Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith both declared for the Draft early, and Jordan Jefferson exhausted all of his eligibility. That leaves LSU with two scholarship interior defensive linemen: Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. LSU also brings in JUCO product Shone Washington and Gabe Reliford enrolled early but that’s still not enough bodies. In fact it’s getting so grim that Brian Kelly said some of LSU’s offensive line will have to get cross-trained at defensive line just so they have enough numbers. Bo Davis is as good a defensive line coach in the country, but asking him to “fix” the defensive line with four or five scholarship athletes is going to be a big ask.

_efense Wins Championships

LSU’s defense in 2024 can’t be any worse than it was in ‘23 but that’s not saying a lot. As mentioned above, the defensive got a complete overhaul but there’s still questions on all three levels. How does Bo Davis maneuver the lack of depth at defensive tackle? They’re really trying the Harold Perkins: middle linebacker experiment again? And if Perk is playing in the middle, what does that mean for Whit Weeks? What will the secondary look like?

Stay tuned to see how Brian Kelly and his staff tries to answer these questions over the next few weeks.