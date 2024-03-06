Tigers Fall in Arkansas 94-83

I could wax poetically about why LSU (16-14, 8-9) lost to Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night but it’s really as simple as this: Arkansas couldn’t miss.

More often than not going on the road and scoring 83 points would be enough to steal a win. Unfortunately for LSU, Arkansas shot 60 percent overall and 75 percent on two-pointers.

Arkansas’s Khalif Battle led all players with 29 points and was 13-14 from the free throw line. Makhi Mitchell chipped in 19 points, and El Ellis added 16 for a well-balanced Arkansas attack. Arkansas led for essentially the entire game. LSU had a lead for all of 28 seconds, and never led by more than one point.

Jordan Wright led LSU with 24 points, Tyrell Ward had 19, and Trae Hannibal had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

One big discrepancy in Wednesday’s loss was Arkansas’s +10 scoring advantage on the fast break. LSU was outscored 26-16 in that department.

“Every time we got it down to four there, they had a great response,” Matt McMahon said. “But yeah, overall, just from an offensive standpoint, when we didn’t finish those plays at the rim, and when you miss baskets at the rim, your defense is very vulnerable in transition. You talk about the difference there, 26-16, our floor balance wasn’t good enough, especially there in the second half when they got some runouts and got some big baskets there.”

Despite the loss, LSU still has a lot left to play for. An NIT bid is likely still in play for LSU, as is a .500 SEC record. Scott Woodward won’t hang a banner for going 9-9 in SEC play, but you’re lying to yourself if you don’t consider that a massive step forward after going 2-16 in league play last year.

The Tigers have one final regular season game remaining, and it will be this Saturday against Missouri; and if there’s any opponent you want to end the season with it’s Mizzou as the Other Tigers are winless in SEC play and currently riding a 17-game losing streak. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 P.M., and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.