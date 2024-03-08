LSU Dominates Auburn in SEC Tournament Opener

LSU began its run in the SEC Tournament with about as dominant of a performance that you could hope for as the Tigers crushed Auburn 78-48 in its quarterfinal matchup.

The 30-point win is the second biggest margin of victory in SEC Tournament history. This win over Auburn is especially satisfying, because the Other Tigers have given LSU fits in their two regular season encounters. Auburn beat LSU on their home court in January, and LSU had to hang on for a five-point win in Baton Rouge two weeks ago.

The game was over right from the jump as LSU got off to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and it was 27-5 at quarter’s end. Flau’Jae Johnson scored a season-best 25 points, while Last-Tear Poa had a career-best 14 points. Poa was a perfect 3-3 shooting and hit seven of eight free throws.

Angel Reese had another double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, giving her 21 for the season. She left the game midway through the fourth quarter after rolling her right ankle, but said postgame she was feeling fine.

Aneesah Morrow just missed out on a double-double, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Hailey Van Lith scored 11 points, meaning all five starters scored double-digit points Friday night.

Mikaylah Williams was held out of Friday’s game for precautionary reasons. She reportedly could have played if needed, but that’s the beauty of jumping out to a 22-point first quarter lead.

LSU will play the winner of No. 11 Florida vs. No. 3 Ole Miss tomorrow in the semifinal round. That game will tip off at 6:00 and be on ESPNU.