Tigers to the Championship! LSU Beats Ole Miss 75-67

After cruising to a 30-point win over Auburn, LSU (28-4) had to work a little bit harder to hold off Ole Miss in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament, but the Tigers prevailed nevertheless.

Up next for LSU is a rematch with the undefeated, No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the first championship game appearance for LSU since 2012. Tipoff is set for 2:00 P.M. and the tournament final will be carried on ESPN.

Flau’Jae Johnson led LSU in scoring for the second night in a row. Coming off a season-high 25 points against Auburn, Johnson followed that up with 21 against Ole Miss. For the 12th time this season, Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow both had double-doubles. Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Morrow had 12 and 12.

Saturday’s win didn’t come at a massive cost to LSU however. Last Tear-Poa had a scary moment where she hit her head on the court and was down for several minutes. Poa was stretchered off the floor and was also wearing a neck brace. She was transported to a local hospital for additional testing.