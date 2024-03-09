LSU Rallies to Hold Off Missouri 84-80

After living life a little too dangerously, LSU capped off the regular season the right way as the Tigers (17-14, 9-9) beat Missouri (8-23, 0-18).

The Other Tigers put quite the scare into LSU as Missouri had a 35-29 lead at halftime. The six-point lead was Missouri’s largest halftime lead in conference play. But LSU came roaring back in the second half thanks in large part to a 23-4 run midway through the second half and the Tigers finish SEC play with a .500 record.

Give credit to Missouri though. The Tigers trailed by 21 points with 4:40 to play, but managed to cut the deficit to three with four seconds to play.

Trae Hannibal had a senior night to remember as he scored a career-best 24 points. Hunter Dean, another senior, got a starting nod and finished with 12 points, and Jordan Wright scored 10. Tyrell Ward had 14 points off the bench, while Mike Williams had 10.

Matt McMahon’s rebuild isn’t finished, but things certainly look brighter than they did this time a year ago. After finishing 2-16 in the SEC last season and being projected to finish 13th this season, McMahon and his Tigers went 9-9 in conference and finished tied for seventh in the league. Here’s to another step forward in 2024-25.

Up next the Tigers will head to Nashville for the Men’s SEC Tournament. The Tigers will be the tournament’s No. 8 seed and play No. 9 Mississippi State at noon on Thursday, March 14. That game will be on SEC Network. Should LSU advance, they’ll play the No. 1 seed Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.