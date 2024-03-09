Tigers Win Ninth Straight, Beat Xavier 8-2

After Luke Holman pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10, Gage Jump had a nearly identical start as the Tigers (14-1) picked up an 8-2 win over Xavier (7-8) to push its winning streak to nine games.

Holman struck out 10 and pitched six shutout innings Friday. On Saturday Jump also struck out 10 and threw five shutout innings. Jump limited Xavier to three hits and only walked one.

“It was a terrific outing by Gage, and Xavier really battled him,” Jay Johnson said. “He was able to work his way through it, and the best part was I thought he got better as the game progressed.”

Just as they did in Friday’s game, LSU got an early jump on Xavier. The Tigers scored three runs in the first, and pushed its lead to 4-0 in the second inning. Unlike Friday’s game, however, the bats kept the pressure on Xavier as the Tigers scored a run in the home half of the fourth inning, and then tacked on another three runs in the fifth.

Ethan Frey was off to a good start at the plate before having to leave in the third inning because of a shoulder injury. Frey was 2-2 at the plate and hit a two-run double in the first to give LSU a 3-0 lead. Frey hurt his shoulder sliding back into first base, and Jay Johnson said it’s likely a similar injury that Tommy White dealt with last season.

“It was sore. I mean, he felt it right away,” Johnson said. “I think it’s probably similar to what Tommy did last year, bad luck at first base diving in there.”

Paxton Kling also left the game after fouling a ball off of his knee.

Hayden Travinski had a big night at the plate, as the senior hit his third home run of the season in the fourth, and then one inning later he hit a two-run double.

“Hayden had a great game, and I think he’s had a really good week,” Johnson said. “He’s putting together really good at-bats, and he’s really committed right now to getting his pitch. He’s very dangerous, and he basically handled everything thrown at him tonight.”

LSU goes for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for noon, and the game can be streamed via SEC Network+. Thatcher Hurd will get the start for LSU.