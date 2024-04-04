BREAKING: Hailey Van Lith Enters Transfer Portal

After just one season, LSU guard Hailey Van Lith has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Van Lith was a key member of LSU’s team this past season where she helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight where they eventually lost against Iowa. She averaged 11.6 points per game, 3.6 assists per game and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Although she was expected to enter her name in this season’s WNBA draft along with Angel Reese, she decided to stay another year in college, but that college will most likely not be LSU.

“I hope it’s not her last game,” Mulkey said after LSU’s Elite Eight loss to Iowa. “But if it is, I’m proud to have been her coach for a year. She’s got another year if she wants to come back. So does Angel. I know they have to make decisions.”

Despite having somewhat of a disappointing season with the Tigers this past season, Van Lith will have many suitors as she has one of the best resumes of any player currently in the transfer portal and she was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal.

Van Lith has led her team to Elite Eight every season of her career, including a Final Four appearance at Louisville in 2021. In her last season with the Cardinals in the 2021-22 athletic year, she averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.