Bella Hines, Vyctorius Miller Commit to LSU Basketball

There’s no such thing as the offseason in college athletics these days and both LSU basketball programs added four-star prospects to their rosters.

The women’s program was first as Kim Mulkey’s staff added four-star guard Bella Hines out of New Mexico. Hines is the No. 31 overall player in the 2025 class and the top player in the state. This past season Hines averaged 32.5 points and 6.7 assists which to me is the bigger reason for excitement. LSU’s biggest weakness was the lack of a true point guard and Kim Mulkey’s staff is working on filling that gap. In addition to Hines, LSU also signed fellow four-star guard Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy and I would assume the coaching staff will look to add a veteran player through the portal.

Meanwhile Matt McMahon and his staff added a four-star of their own. McMahon’s staff added Vyctorius Miller out of Arizona. Miller is the No. 41 player in the 2024 class and the No. 5 shooting guard. He had been previously committed to Oregon but backed off that pledge late last week.

Miller is now the highest ranked commit in what’s shaping up to be a pretty good haul for McMahon. LSU now has three players in the top-65 committed to the program. Miller joins four-stars Curtis Givens and Robert Miller III. LSU also added Cam Carter out of the transfer portal.

This upcoming 2024-2025 season is going to be a pivotal one for McMahon. He got LSU from the bottom of the SEC to firmly in the middle and into the NIT. Hopefully with an influx of talent, the Tigers will be able to take another step forward next year and compete for the NCAA Tournament.