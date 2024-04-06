Seimone Augustus Elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Seimone Augustus, the greatest player to ever wear the purple and gold in LSU women’s basketball history, has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

Augustus will be enshrined on August 16 in Springfield. Other notable names for this year’s class are Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter.

Augustus is the best player in program history. She was a two-time All-American, three-time All-SEC selection, and won both the Naismith national player of the year and the SEC’s player of the year award twice. Her number 33 was retired by LSU in 2010 and she had a statue dedicated to her in 2023.

Augustus went on to be picked No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Lynx and had an even greater career in the WNBA. As a professional, Augustus won four titles, was a Finals MVP in 2011, an eight-time All-Star, and won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Augustus is the first LSU women’s basketball player to be elected to Springfield and the seventh Tiger overall. The other LSU players/coaches are Shaq, Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, Van Chancellor, Sue Gunter, and Kim Mulkey.