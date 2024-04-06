Tigers Run Ruled by Vanderbilt

Stop me when you’ve heard this one before: LSU got run ruled in a conference game.

For the third time in four weekends, LSU closed out a conference weekend with a whimper. Four weeks ago LSU was run-ruled 15-5 by Mississippi State; the weekend after that, Florida beat LSU 12-2; Saturday was more of the same, as Vanderbilt claimed the series with a 13-3 win. LSU has now lost all four of their conference series.

This weekend against Vandy followed the same exact script as LSU’s series against Florida. LSU looked good in game one, blew game two, and got run-ruled in game three. At least they’re consistent?

Vanderbilt scored in every inning of the game; not only that, every LSU pitcher who took the mound gave up at least one run and five of the six who pitched gave up at multiple. Javen Coleman got the start and gave up five hits and three runs in two innings. Coleman was replaced by Will Helmers. After Helmers it was Cam Johnson, Christian Little, Jaden Noot, and Micah Bucknam.

Jared Jones hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. That’s...pretty much the only positive thing LSU did today.

I’m not really sure what else can be said about this team. At 21-12 and 3-9 in SEC play LSU’s in very real danger of missing out on postseason play entirely. LSU had a chance to win this series, the Florida series, and probably should have taken at least one game off of Arkansas. But you are what your record says you are and LSU ain’t a good team. The schedule will ease up soon, but not before LSU takes a trip to Knoxville this upcoming weekend.