Jayden Daniels to Return to LSU

LSU’s signal caller runs it back.

Off of an SEC West title and a solid season, Jayden Daniels announced Thursday he’ll return to LSU for another year.

The California native completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,774 yards with 16 TDs and just 3 INT, adding 818 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in his first year at LSU.

It’s a big development for a good team to get their starting quarterback back, and it will be good to have him in his second year in the offense with his supporting cast.